Baddoo will start in left field and bat ninth in Sunday's series finale with the Guardians.

Baddoo will crack the lineup for the fifth time in six games since being promoted from Triple-A Toledo on Monday. He's generated only two hits in 15 at-bats since rejoining the big club, so Baddoo's run of playing time could come to an end coming out of the All-Star break if he isn't able to close the Tigers' first-half schedule with a productive day at the plate.