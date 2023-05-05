site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Sitting against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
Baddoo isn't starting Friday against the Cardinals.
The left-handed Jordan Montgomery will send Baddoo to the bench to begin Friday's contest. In his place, Eric Haase will start in left field and bat fourth.
