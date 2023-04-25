site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Sitting versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Baddoo isn't starting Tuesday against the Brewers.
With the left-handed Eric Lauer starting Tuesday for Milwaukee, Baddoo will begin the game on the bench. Eric Haase will take over in left, and Jake Rogers will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
