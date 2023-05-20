site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-akil-baddoo-sitting-versus-lefty-875235 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Sitting versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Baddoo is not in the starting lineup Saturday versus the Nationals.
Baddoo will take a seat as the Tigers face southpaw Patrick Corbin on the mound. Eric Haase will take over in left field and bat eighth against Washington.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read