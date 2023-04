Baddoo is starting in left field and batting first in Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Baddoo was called up from Triple-A Toledo and Saturday and he entered the lineup as the leadoff man right away, going 2-for-5 with a run scored. He'll return to that spot Sunday and could stick there moving forward, at least against righties. The outfielder struggled in 2022 but showed some flashes during his 2021 rookie season.