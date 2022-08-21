Baddoo went 1-for-2 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in a 4-0 victory Sunday over the Angels.

Baddoo singled and stole second in the second and walked and scored in the fourth. The 24-year-old had a .384 OPS at the end of July through 84 plate appearances and has improved in August, posting a .310/.370/.310 with three stolen bases during the month. He has just two extra-base hits on the season for Detroit but has shown the ability to hit with power in the past in both the minors and majors.