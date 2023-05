Baddoo went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Cardinals.

His ground-rule double in the 10th inning brought home Jonathan Schoop for the game-winning run. Baddoo has yet to find consistent success at the plate in the majors this season however, and through 22 games he's slashing .234/.329/.297 with zero homers, three steals, two RBI and nine runs.