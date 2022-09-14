Baddoo went 1-for-3 with a triple and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Astros.

The triple was the first of the season for Baddoo, who hit seven of them during a solid rookie campaign last year. This season has been a different story for the speedy outfielder, as he's seen his OPS drop from .766 in 2021 to .490 in 2022. Baddoo had a high .335 batting average on balls in play last year, and that figure has dropped to .267 this year, so he's generally been less fortunate at the plate. The 24-year-old still offers an enticing mix of speed and power potential, though he hasn't shown it off as much in 2022.