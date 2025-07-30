Hurter (3-3) tossed 3.1 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win Tuesday against the Diamondbacks. He allowed one hit and struck out three.

Detroit starter Casey Mize only lasted 1.2 innings during an uneven outing, but Hurter righted the ship for the Tigers and then scooped up the win as the team cruised to an easy 12-2 victory. After a rough patch in late June and into early July, the lefty has been better lately, compiling 9.2 scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts over his last four appearances. Overall, Hurter has a strong 2.68 ERA to go along with 58 strikeouts across 53.2 innings this season, making him one of the Tigers' better bullpen options.