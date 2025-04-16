The Tigers optioned Hanifee to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Hanifee pitched 1.1 innings during the Tigers' loss to Milwaukee on Tuesday, surrendering two unearned runs on three hits and a walk. He now owns a 2.25 ERA and 1.13 WHIP through eight innings, but he'll end up as the roster casualty needed to make room for Keider Montero, who will be promoted to start Wednesday's contest.