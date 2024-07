Kelly went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Wednesday's 9-2 win over the Twins.

Kelly was one of four Detroit players to go deep, and his third inning shot was the biggest blow of the game. It was the catcher's sixth home run of the season and he's now up to 25 RBI. Kelly continues to split time behind the plate with Jake Rogers, though the former has been more effective offensively, which could lead to an increased role in the months ahead.