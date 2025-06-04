Torres is starting at second base and batting first in Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Torres had settled into the No. 2 position in the order recently with Parker Meadows returning from the injured list and taking over leadoff duties, but the latter is getting a breather Wednesday after two straight starts, which pushes Torres up a spot. The infielder has been steady with a .272/.388/.405 slash line through 49 games with his new team.