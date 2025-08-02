Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Homers in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Torres went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Phillies.
Torres gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead in the third inning with a 404-foot blast off Ranger Suarez. After a brief 0-for-15 slump, the 28-year-old has hit safely in four of his past five games with three home runs and eight RBI. On the season, he's slashing .275/.374/.425 with 12 homers, 53 RBI, 56 runs scored and four steals across 417 plate appearances.
More News
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Launches 11th home run•
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Leads offense Sunday•
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Tallies another three-hit game•
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Reaches four times in win•
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Tallies three hits Saturday•
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Checking back into starting nine•