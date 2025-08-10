Torres went 1-for-3 with two walks, two runs scored and an RBI in Sunday's 9-5 win over the Angels.

Torres has been a bit sluggish in August with a .226 batting average across nine games, but this was his third time this month reaching base at least twice, and he remains an effective No. 2 hitter in a strong Detroit lineup. For the season, the infielder is slashing .271/.371/.421 with 13 home runs, 57 RBI and 61 runs scored in 105 games.