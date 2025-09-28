Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Resting for regular-season finale
Torres is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
With the Tigers clinching a playoff spot Saturday, manager A.J. Hinch will rest several key regulars in the regular-season finale in advance of the wild-card round. Along with Torres, Dillon Dingler, Spencer Torkelson, and Riley Greene will all sit out Sunday.
