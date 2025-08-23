Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Scores twice in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Torres went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 7-5 win over the Royals.
Occupying his familiar No. 2 spot in the lineup, Torres continued to provide a spark for the Tigers. The veteran infielder has three multi-hit performances across his last six games, and he's slashing .261/.360/.399 overall in 115 contests. The .360 on-base percentage would be a new career best for Torres, driven in part by a 13.2 percent walk rate, which is up from 10 percent in 2024 with the Yankees.
More News
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Delivers walk-off walk•
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Exiting starting nine Sunday•
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Reaches three times in win•
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Returns to Detroit lineup•
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Scratched from lineup•
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Slugs 13th home run•