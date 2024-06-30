Baez (back) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Joe Reedy of the Associated Press reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch had previously said June 25 that Baez wasn't on track to return from the 10-day injured list before the Tigers' ongoing road trip concludes July 7, but the veteran shortstop looks like he could be an option to play during the final week before the All-Star break. The Tigers will likely wait and see how Baez responds to at least a few rehab games with Toledo this week before determining his next steps. Baez had produced a career-worst .456 OPS over 196 plate appearances before being placed on the IL on June 11 with lumbar spine inflammation.