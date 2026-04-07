Single-A Lakeland placed Salcedo on the 7-day injured list as he recovers from right meniscus surgery, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline reports.

Salcedo has been throwing live batting practice, so he could return in a matter of weeks. He had a 1.54 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 23.1 innings at Single-A to close last season, and the 20-year-old righty should get a bump to High-A once he knocks some rust off for the Flying Tigers.