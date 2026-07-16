Tigers' Michael Oliveto: Back in action in FCL

Oliveto (toe) has gone 3-for-13 with a triple, five walks, two RBI and two runs in five games since being assigned to the rookie-level Florida Complex League after being reinstated from Single-A Lakeland's injured list.

Oliveto had already been on a rehab assignment in the FCL prior to being activated from the IL, going 8-for-37 (.216 average) with an 8:6 BB:K over 12 games. The 19-year-old catcher has shown a discerning eye at the plate through 17 total FCL games with a 20.6 percent walk rate across 63 plate appearances. He could get the chance to debut for Lakeland later on this season.