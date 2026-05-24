Tigers' Ricky Vanasco: Back with big club

The Tigers recalled Vanasco from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.

Detroit had optioned Vanasco to Triple-A on May 15, but he'll be eligible to rejoin the Tigers in fewer than the minimum 15 days after the team placed left-hander Brant Hurter (spine) on the injured list in a corresponding move. Expect the Tigers to utilize Vanasco mainly in middle relief during his upcoming stint with the big club, after he had yielded eight runs (seven) on 10 hits and four walks over 4.1 innings across his first four appearances of the season with Detroit.