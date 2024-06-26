Kreidler went 2-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Phillies. He also stole two bases.

Kreidler stole the first two bases of his MLB career in the seventh inning, when he swiped second base then stole third a short while later. The 26-year-old has mostly been a bench player in the majors, so while this effort was promising, it looks to be an outlier. Zach McKinstry figures to get most of the playing time at shortstop in the near future with Javier Baez (back) still on the injured list, pushing Kreidler to a reserve role most days.