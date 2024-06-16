Perez went 4-for-6 with two RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 13-5 win over the Astros.

Perez has been an all-or-nothing player in June, posting four multi-hit efforts and eight hitless games this month. While the lack of consistency is concerning, a four-hit game is a positive spot for the 24-year-old to build from. On the year, he's slashing .260/.320/.401 with three home runs, five steals, 17 RBI and 27 runs scored across 195 plate appearances. Perez also hit atop the order Saturday for the first time in five games, though he is usually somewhere in the top third of the lineup against right-handers.