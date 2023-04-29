site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-zack-short-added-as-27th-man-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Zack Short: Added as 27th man Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Short will be the 27th man for the Tigers in Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Short is even starting at shortstop -- and batting ninth -- in the early tilt versus the O's and right-hander Dean Kremer. He'll head back to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 12 min read