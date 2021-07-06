Short went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Monday's win over the Rangers.

Short hit his second home run of the season in the sixth inning with a runner on to extend the Tigers' lead to 6-0. He added a sacrifice fly in the eighth to make it 7-0, and Detroit would hang on for the 7-3 victory. Short has started to see more playing time and has responded well, as he now has a .937 OPS for the season. Niko Goodrum (finger) began a rehab assignment recently and could complicate things when he's able to return to the team, but Short is at least making a case for a regular role moving forward.