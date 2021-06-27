Short will remain on the 26-man roster after serving as the club's 27th man during Saturday's doubleheader against Houston.

Short went 2-for-2 with a double and home run during Game 1 before striking out in all three of his Game 2 plate appearances. Short is now hitting .313/.476/.563 across 16 at-bats with the Tigers this season. He could see the bulk of the time at shortstop in coming days with Niko Goodrum out with a finger injury. Isaac Paredes was optioned to Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding roster move.