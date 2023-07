Short is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Short had started in four of the Tigers' previous five games, but he's unlikely to stick around as a regular in the lineup with Detroit recently welcoming back two everyday players in Riley Greene and Akil Baddoo back from the injured list. Second base likely represents Short's most realistic path to playing time, but Andy Ibanez appears to be the Tigers' preferred option at the position at the moment.