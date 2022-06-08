Deveaux was released by the Angels on Tuesday, per independent baseball writer Taylor Blake Ward.
Deveaux was considered a top-20 international prospect when he signed with the Angels in 2017, but the Bahamas-born outfielder never moved above the Single-A level. After batting .313 in 76 plate appearances in rookie rookie ball last season, Deveaux was promoted to Single-A Inland Empire for 2022 and slashed a lowly .185/.267/.222 over 60 plate appearances. He is only 22 and has elite speed, so Deveaux could get an opportunity in a different organization.