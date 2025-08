Lugo was placed on the 7-day injured list at High-A Cedar Rapids with a thumb injury, Seth Stohs of TwinsDaily.com reports.

Lugo had been playing well since coming over in a trade for Jorge Alcala in June. He's hitting .297 with three home runs and a .855 OPS in 29 games for Cedar Rapids after hitting four home runs with a .757 OPS at High-A in the Red Sox organization.