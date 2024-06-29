Ober allowed a run on two hits and three walks while striking out nine over six innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Friday.

Ober left the game in line for the lead, but Griffin Jax allowed the tying run in the eighth inning. Ober has been absolutely dialed in over his last three starts, allowing just four runs with a 27:5 K:BB across 21.1 innings in that span. He's now at a 4.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 92:23 K:BB through 88 innings over 16 starts this season. The right-hander is projected to make his next start at home versus the Tigers.