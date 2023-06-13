Vazquez is not in the starting lineup Tuesday versus the Brewers.
Vazquez will take a seat after he went 0-for-7 with two strikeouts while starting twice during the Twins' three-game series with Toronto. Ryan Jeffers will draw the start behind the plate and bat sixth in the series opener with Milwaukee.
More News
-
Twins' Christian Vazquez: Not in starting nine•
-
Twins' Christian Vazquez: Continues to rotate with Jeffers•
-
Twins' Christian Vazquez: Not starting Friday•
-
Twins' Christian Vazquez: Takes seat Monday•
-
Twins' Christian Vazquez: Sitting Saturday•
-
Twins' Christian Vazquez: Receives rest Wednesday•