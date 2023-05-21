site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Christian Vazquez: Day off Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
Vazquez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Angels, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Vazquez is 6-for-17 in his past four games but has just a .433 OPS in May, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale in Anaheim. Ryan Jeffers will work behind the plate and bat ninth.
