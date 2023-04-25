Vazquez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Vazquez and Ryan Jeffers have now alternated turns behind the dish for the eighth consecutive game, with both backstops drawing four starts apiece. Manager Rocco Baldelli hasn't indicated whether this trend will continue for the balance of the season, or if it's merely a byproduct of Jeffers swinging a hotter bat early on to earn some extra opportunities. Entering Tuesday, Jeffers holds a 269-point edge over Vazquez in OPS, though Jeffers' .471 BABIP and 31.2 percent strikeout rate suggests he's a candidate to regress sooner or later.