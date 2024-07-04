Vazquez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 9-2 loss to the Tigers.

Vazquez got the Twins on the board in the third with a long blast to left center off Keider Montero for this third home run of the season. Wednesday was his first game with an RBI since June 12 and his third game with multiple hits since that date. He's struggled mightily as a whole on the year, slashing .189/.214/.277 with 12 RBI, 11 runs and a 5:37 BB:K in 171 plate appearances.