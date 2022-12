Vazquez agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Twins on Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Vazquez will immediately slot in as Minnesota's starting catcher following an impressive 2021 season across stops in Boston and Houston. The 32-year-old backstop slashed .274/.315/.399 with nine homers, 52 RBI, one stolen bag and 41 runs scored over 119 contests.