Vazquez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.
The Twins' catching timeshare has tilted in favor of Ryan Jeffers of late, leaving less playing time available for Vazquez. The 33-year-old will be on the bench Wednesday for the fourth time in the last six games.
More News
-
Twins' Christian Vazquez: Remains out of lineup•
-
Twins' Christian Vazquez: Resting Sunday•
-
Twins' Christian Vazquez: Out Wednesday, but gaining reps•
-
Twins' Christian Vazquez: Swats fourth homer•
-
Twins' Christian Vazquez: Retreats to bench Sunday•
-
Twins' Christian Vazquez: Out of Tuesday's lineup•