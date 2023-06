Vazquez will sit Saturday against the Blue Jays.

Vazquez started consecutive games behind the plate Thursday and Friday, ending a streak in which he and Ryan Jeffers alternated starts for over two weeks. The playing-time split between the pair remains relatively equal, with Jeffers taking over again Saturday. Jeffers owns a 136 wRC+ this season while Vazquez has struggled to a 65 wRC+, so if the balance of power shifts, it seems unlikely to shift in Vazquez's direction.