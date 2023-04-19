site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Christian Vazquez: Sitting out Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Vazquez is absent from the Twins' lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
It looks to be a routine day off for Vazquez. Ryan Jeffers will catch Joe Ryan.
