The Twins acquired Kaminska (elbow) and cash considerations from the Rockies on Wednesday in exchange for Edouard Julien and Pierson Ohl.

Kaminsky missed the entire 2025 season and will likely be out until around midseason this year while recovering from Tommy John surgery. The 24-year-old was excellent in 2024 in his lone full minor-league season, sporting a 2.78 ERA and 104:12 K:BB over 87.1 innings, so the Twins felt he was worth targeting and waiting out his rehab.