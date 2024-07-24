Duran (5-5) took the loss Tuesday against Philadelphia, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks across two-thirds of an inning.

Duran took over in the ninth inning with the game tied 0-0, and he loaded the bases with one out after yielding a double to Bryce Harper and issuing two walks. Brandon Marsh broke the stalemate with a sacrifice fly and then Nick Castellanos ended Duran's appearance with a two-RBI double. The 26-year-old has a 3.62 ERA through 32.1 innings but has converted 15 of his 16 save chances.