Gallo (hamstring) was activated Tuesday from the 10-day injured list, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Gallo is set to return to action in the Twins' series opener Tuesday night against the Brewers after being on the IL for exactly 10 days with a hamstring strain. He has again struggled to hit for average (.188) this season, but the 29-year-old slugger holds a respectable .799 OPS with 11 home runs across 46 games.