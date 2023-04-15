site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Joey Gallo: Begins rehab assignment
RotoWire Staff
Gallo (intercostal) began a rehab assignment Friday with Triple-A St. Paul. He started at first base and went 1-for-3.
It looks like Gallo will be ready to return from the injured list when eligible on April 18. Gallo was off to a hot start by hitting three home runs in seven games before the injury.
