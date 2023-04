Gallo went 1-for-1 with one homer, one RBI and one run scored in Friday's loss against the Nationals.

In just 10 games this season Gallo has smacked five home runs. The lefty slugger leads the Twins in home runs despite having the 12th-most at bats on the team. Gallo is off to a sizzling start, slashing .296/.406/.889 this season. The 29-year-old hasn't hit over .200 since 2019.