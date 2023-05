Manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters before Friday's game against the Angels that Gallo (leg) could be available off the bench, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Baldelli said that Gallo is feeling "fine," after being pulled from Wednesday's finale against the Dodgers due to fouling a ball off his right leg. Even if the outfielder doesn't appear for Minnesota off the bench Friday there's a very good chance the power-hitting outfielder is back before the end of the weekend.