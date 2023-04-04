Gallo went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Monday's 11-1 rout of the Marlins.
Gallo staked Minnesota to a four-run lead with his second-inning blast, and the team never looked back in improving to 4-0 on the campaign. The veteran slugger has blasted three long balls over his past two games, racking up seven RBI over that span. Gallo is highly unlikely to finish the season with anything close to his .308 average (he hasn't hit above .200 since 2019), but he appears to have a near-everyday role with the Twins and could be a solid source of power for fantasy managers willing to accept his tendency to rack up strikeouts.