Gallo (side) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Astros.

The 29-year-old was removed from Friday's series opener with right side soreness and will be out of the starting nine for at least one game. Gallo was scheduled to undergo medical imaging, but the results have yet to be reported. Trevor Larnach and Nick Gordon will start in the corner outfield Saturday with Max Kepler (knee) also out.