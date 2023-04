Gallo is starting at first base and batting seventh in his return to the lineup Wednesday versus the Red Sox.

Gallo opened the year hitting seventh before a mild right intercostal strain sent him to the injured list April 8. He managed to flourish in that lineup spot, registering a 1.183 OPS with three home runs across his first 20 plate appearances. The 29-year-old slugger should eventually be able to climb toward the middle of the Twins' order following his activation Wednesday afternoon.