Gallo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Angels.

Gallo only missed one game after fouling a ball off of his leg Wednesday versus the Dodgers. He returned with a bang, smashing a solo shot in the sixth inning to pad the Twins' lead. He's homered four times over his seven games and now has 11 long balls on the year. He's batting .269 (7-for-26) over that span, giving him a .215 batting average for the year while adding 23 RBI, 19 runs scored and a .911 OPS through 36 contests.