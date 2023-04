Gallo exited Friday's game against the Astros with right side soreness, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Gallo was replaced by Nick Gordon in the bottom of the sixth. The outfielder should be considered day-to-day for now, but may need to undergo imaging to determine the severity of the injury. Gallo has gotten off to a strong start with three homers over the first seven games of the season.