Twins' Joey Gallo: Returns from hamstring injury
RotoWire Staff
Gallo (hamstring) entered Friday's 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays as a pinch hitter and drew two walks while also playing first base.
Gallo did not play Wednesday's game versus the Giants due to a hamstring injury, but it looks like he's back to full speed after an off day Thursday.
