Gallo (leg) is leading off and playing left field against the Dodgers on Monday.

Gallo tweaked his leg while running out a grounder during Sunday's blowout win over the Cubs, and he's able to return to the lineup and the leadoff spot against the Dodgers on Monday. The veteran outfielder has homered nine times this season and will look to reach double digits against Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles pitching staff.